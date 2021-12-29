Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies recently charged a suspect for allegedly vandalizing a church in Hendersonville.
Deputies said the suspect, 40-year-old Kane Joshua Kelly, allegedly spray painted parts of Ebeneezer Church on Highway 64 E. Kelly was charged with Damage to Real Property, according to deputies.
According to deputies, they were taking another suspect to jail when they spotted Kelly near the church. Another deputy responded to the scene to find Kelly holding a can of spray paint.
Since the church was located in the city of Hendersonville, the Hendersonville Police Department has taken over the case.
