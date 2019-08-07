ETOWAH, NC (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County deputies said a man accused of wearing a Halloween mask to rob a Dollar General at gunpoint has been arrested.
It happened Sunday around 9 a.m. at the store on Etowah Center Drive.
The suspect entered the store wearing a mask and carrying several filled balloons.
He was also wearing a blue and white flannel shirt, jeans, gray gloves, and a camouflage cap.
Workers told deputies the man pulled out a silver revolver and demanded money.
After he had the money, deputies said the masked man ordered the workers to lie down on the ground behind the sales counter.
The man then drove off in a late 80s to early 90s model Chevy or GMC van. The van was blue and rusted.
The mask and balloons were found behind the business on Old Highway 64.
On Wednesday, Henderson County deputies said Ronnie Joe Lail, age 47, of Pisgah Forest had been arrested in connection with the robbery.
He was arrested in Transylvania County for three counts of possession of a firearm by felon.
He will face two counts of second-degree kidnapping, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a felon for the Etowah robbery.
