CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said Thursday a man was arrested after he admitted to stabbing and killing his girlfriend and her father at a home in Chesnee.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the investigation was happening along Crawford Road.
Deputies said they were called to the home around 8:20 a.m.
"The information we received was a male at the residence had informed a family member that he had killed his girlfriend and her father," Lt. Kevin Bobo stated in a news release.
Bobo said deputies arrived to find a man on the porch with his hands in the air. The man identified himself as Casey Allen Douglas.
Once Douglas, 28, was detained in a patrol car, Bobo said deputies entered the home and found a man and woman dead.
Douglas was taken back to the sheriff's office where Bobo said he admitted to deputies that he stabbed and killed both victims.
Warrants were signed charging Douglas with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The coroner's office has not yet released the name of the deceased.
