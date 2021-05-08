SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on multiple charges after deputies say he pulled a gun during a traffic incident.
Deputies say two victims called 911 to report a man waved a pistol in the air while making verbal threats against them at an intersection near Heath Lane.
Deputies located the suspect and his vehicle at a QuikTrip along Reidville Road. A Smith and Wesson pistol was located when deputies searched the suspect's vehicle, according to a report from the Sheriff's Office. During this time, deputies say that the suspect admitted to not having a concealed weapons permit.
After reading his Miranda rights, deputies say the suspect told them he pulled out his gun after the victims crossed an intersection where he said people regularly disregard a stop sign. He denied pointing the firearm at the victims, the report states.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 51-year-old Anthony Wayne Parker was arrested and charged with two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm and one count of unlawful carry of a pistol.
