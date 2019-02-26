Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after responding to a call for a fight in the middle of a highway causing traffic to back up.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies pulled up to Mobley's Car Wash where Ijahh Byrd stated his former girlfriend, Shekelia Porter came to the car wash and jumped in his car.
According to deputies, Byrd says Porter broke off the turn signal indicator of his Lexus and then got out of his vehicle and ran towards the highway where she fell in the middle of Lockhart Highway.
The deputies report says Byrd stated he was standing over Porter while she was in the roadway.
Deputies say a witness picked up Porter and brought her to the sheriff's office to make a statement.
Both Byrd and Porter were arrested.
According to the sheriff's office, Byrd was arrested and charged for domestic violence simple assault, and Porter was arrested for malicious damage to property.
