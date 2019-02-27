LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Laurens County deputies said a man accused of stealing more than $2,000, including a tie changing machine, from an abandoned house was arrested on February 21.
A deputy on patrol saw a vehicle at the abandoned house and then began investigating.
Daniel Clayton Riddle was identified as the suspect and charged with grand larceny enhanced.
The stolen items were returned to their owner, deputies said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.