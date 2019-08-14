SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after a chase ended in a multiple-vehicle crash.
It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Deputies said they attempted to pull over a vehicle that Daniel Timothy Falu of Seneca was driving for reckless driving and improper display of a tag. The car didn’t stop and a chase ensued for approximately four miles.
Eventually, deputies said Falu’s vehicle lost control in dense traffic, crashed into two other vehicles, and then ran off the road.
Deputies said Falu jumped out the passenger window and tried to run away on foot.
Deputies said they had to use a taser to subdue Falu and take him into custody.
Falu was charged with Improper Display of Vehicle Tag, Reckless Driving, No South Carolina Driver’s License, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Failure to Register Vehicle, and Operating Vehicle Uninsured.
Deputies said no one was hurt in the crash.
