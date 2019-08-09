HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An investigation is ending with a man facing 24 counts of fraud after obtaining payment for gravestones, and not providing them to customers in North Carolina.
Investigators with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office charged the suspect, Darryl Keith McMahan, 54 of Custom Monument with 24 counts of obtaining property by false pretense.
Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office begin receiving reports that patrons of his business, who had paid for gravestones/monuments and never received the them.
McMahan is currently in custody at the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $192,000.00 secured bond.
This is an ongoing investigation with more charges forthcoming.
Anyone who has been a victim of McMahan and has not filed a report is ask to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 697-4596.
MORE NEWS
Crash involving 3 people kills 2, including Upstate superintendent and injures her husband
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.