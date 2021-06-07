ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after an investigation leading them to seize about 2 kilograms or 4 pounds of methamphetamine.
Deputies say they made contact with Steven M. Jordan at the intersection of Hwy 8 and Hwy 29 North. Deputies go on to say during their investigation they also seized 16 grams of cocaine, 3 firearms, and more than $46,000.
Deputies say Jordan was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a firearm with a convicted felon.
