WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in Oconee County said a man was charged for violating South Carolina’s explosive laws after an explosive device was found in a vehicle following a traffic stop.
Deputies said Klayton Marshall Seavey, 39, who has addresses listed for both Chinquapin Road in Easley and Webster Road in Elmira, MI, is charged with one count of a Violation of the South Carolina Explosives Control Act – 1st Offense.
Deputies said they pulled over a vehicle in the Mountain Rest area after getting a call about suspicious people walking around a house with flashlights at Lake Becky.
When deputies approached the Jeep Cherokee with an out of state tag, they said they smelled marijuana.
“After removing the occupants from the vehicle, the deputy was informed by Seavey of drug paraphernalia inside of the vehicle. As the vehicle was being searched, the deputy located a cylinder type object with a fuse attached to it inside the vehicle,” explained Master Deputy Jimmy Watt in a news release.
The Anderson County Bomb Squad was called in and determined that the object was an improvised explosive device that contained a charge inside of it, Watt said.
“Two other occupants of the vehicle were also arrested on unrelated charges and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center Monday,” Watt added. “27-year-old Tiffani Paige Matthews of Central, who was the driver of the vehicle, was arrested on a Magistrates Bench Warrant. 30-year-old Ellis Aaron Mathis of West Union was arrested on a Family Court Bench. A fourth occupant, a white female, was released from the scene."
Watt said deputies are continuing to investigate.
(1) comment
Par for the course in the "South"...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.