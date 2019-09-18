GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A 34-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after Greenville County deputies say he placed a phony phone call to an Upstate school, posing as a police officer.
Deputies say an investigation found that Tavis Daniel Starns called Bryson Elementary School Wednesday morning, posing as a Fountain Inn police officer. School officials say Starns demanded the school be placed on lock down before hanging up.
School officials say that out of an abundance of caution, they placed the elementary school on a partial lockout while investigators worked to trace the call.
A short time later, deputies say they traced the call to the LaQuinta Inn on Orchard Park where they eventually made contact with Starns. He was taken into custody and transported to the Greenville County Detention Center.
Starns has been charged with disturbing schools and impersonating a police officer.
He's currently awaiting a bond hearing.
