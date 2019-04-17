ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office announced they've charged a man with trafficking methamphetamine after 63 pounds of the illegal drug were found in his possession.
According to deputies, they stopped a Chevrolet Suburban traveling in their jurisdiction of I-85 for a traffic offense on April 12 around 1:20 p.m.
As the deputy approached the car, both the passenger and driver attempted to escape on foot. The passenger was immediately detained, though the driver was able to escape.
Deputies say backup arrived and an inventory of the vehicle was conducted. The search found a duffel bag filled with 39 large bundles wrapped in brown tape.
Further inspection of the packages, and a field test, revealed they contained methamphetamine. In total, they weighed 63 pounds.
Deputies arrested Felipe Acedo Medina and charged him with trafficking methamphetamine. He is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center where he was denied bond.
ACSO says Medina was the passenger in the car, and that a search for the driver is ongoing along with the driver's involvement.
