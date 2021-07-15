SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man has been arrested after an armed robbery at a Simpsonville gas station Thursday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened at the Stop-a-Minit gas station on W. Georgia Rd. around 3 p.m., according to deputies.
The man took an undisclosed amount of cash.
Deputies didn’t release a photo or name of the man but did say he was white. No charges have been filed and more information is expected to be released Friday.
No injuries were reported.
