SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said they've arrested a man for assault and battery after he tried to hit his ex-girlfriend with his car.
Deputies say they responded to a call regarding a disturbance on Cowford Bridge Road Tuesday afternoon.
The responding deputies said they met with the victim, who said her ex-boyfriend confronted her at her friend's house regarding an incident that took place the day prior.
The woman told deputies her ex-boyfriend, Robert Crocker, initially called her and told her he was tracking her phone. He arrived shortly after their phone conversation and initiated a verbal argument.
The victim says Crocker threw a drink at her, and then got into his vehicle to leave. Rather than leaving, the woman said he proceeded to pull forward - striking the back of her own car twice.
Deputies say they observed damage to the car. The woman told them she was forced to jump onto the back of it to avoid being crushed between the bumpers.
Deputies said the woman then told them Crocker yelled, "I'm going to kill you," at her before leaving the premises.
A witness was able to corroborate the victim's story. Deputies say she had security cameras on her property, and they were able to observe the incident between Crocker and his ex-girlfriend.
A warrant was received for assault of a high and aggravated nature against Mr. Crocker. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
