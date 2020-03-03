SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after reportedly assaulting two people, and getting naked at an Upstate fast food restaurant Monday night.
Deputies say they responded to the Taco Bell on Warren H. Abernathy Highway to find a man, with his pants down, being held on the ground by another man.
They restrained the suspect and took him to a patrol vehicle. While trying to identify him, deputies say he gave them two false names. Finally, they were able to identify him as Matthew Russell.
Deputies then say they went in to interview witnesses and look at surveillance video to get a better picture of what happened inside the restaurant.
Through the investigation, deputies were able to gather that Russell first entered the restaurant and, while at the register, began assaulting a pregnant woman by trying to kiss her and then touch her stomach.
In the surveillance video, deputies say they observed Russell then going to a booth to sit down. While sitting, another customer appears to come over and confront him. Following the confrontation, Russell is seen standing up to approach the customer - at which point his pants and underwear fall down to his ankles.
Deputies say Russell assaulted the customer by punching him in the face, but was eventually detained by said person. Deputies arrived shortly after.
While being booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center, deputies say Russell admitted to drinking alcohol on top of another drug.
Russell has since been charged with the following:
- Two counts of assault
- Indecent exposure
- Public disorderly conduct
- False information
Deputies say Russell's vehicle was towed, as it was involved in a wreck prior to the incident at Taco Bell.
