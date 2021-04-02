SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Spartanburg County say they arrested of a man that is accused of arson and attempted murder after setting a house on fire.
According to a report from the sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Oakhollow Court and were met by a man that was injured and claimed that he had used meth multiple times that day.
Deputies say that the man admitted to hearing voices and decided to set the house on fire with a propane torch.
According to the sheriff's office, the man claimed that he tried to exit the house through garage doors but was unable to open them and instead kicked open a window.
The suspect, Thomas Nesta Bradley, was then mirandized and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Deputies charged Bradley with assault and attempted murder in addition to second degree arson, as the house was also occupied by his aunt at the time of the fire.
