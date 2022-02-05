JONESVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Union County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a man who made bomb comments in a local store.
Deputies said they responded to the Kangaroo Express on S. Main Street at around 8:32 a.m. When they arrived, witnesses told them that a man had come into the store and stated that he had a bomb inside his car.
According to deputies, 44-year-old Michael Chad Maness was identified as the suspect. His car was found next to a gas pump with the doors open and the keys inside. A bomb agent from SLED also responded to the scene to help deputies investigate. Following a search of the car, they determined that there were no explosives.
Maness is charged with making bomb threats and possession of schedule III narcotic, said deputies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.