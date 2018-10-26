LAURENS CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Laurens County deputies said a man has been charged for molesting a minor in the Fountain Inn area.
Deputies arrested 35-year-old Matthew Alexander Morris on October 24. He was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree.
Morris was arrested without incident and taken to the Johnson Detention Center where he was booked.
“My heart goes out to the victim and their family and I’m glad we could put this pedophile where he belongs. We will do everything in our power to assist the victim in getting the counseling and care they need to put this horrendous incident behind them," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "Victims are sometimes hesitant to come forward and speak with us, so I applaud the victim for having the strength and courage to come forward and assist us in putting this predator away.”
MORE NEWS: Suspect faces 5 federal charges in connection with suspicious packages
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.