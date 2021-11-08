GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies say they've arrested a man connected to a Monday morning bank robbery in Greenville, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
James Brian Holmes, 53, is charged with armed robbery, according to deputies.
Dispatch said on Monday at 10:42 a.m., the office was called for a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo at 3043 White Horse Road in Greenville.
Deputies said Holmes approached a bank teller and demanded cash. He was able to leave the blank with an amount cash in a black pickup truck.
Deputies in Greenville were then told by officers with the Pelzer Police Department that Holmes' truck was seen in their jurisdiction. Deputies in Anderson County then stopped Holmes at a Stop N' Go gas station on Greenville Drive.
