ARDEN, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that they arrested a suspect for the theft of multiple trailers after asking for the public's assistance in the case last month.
Deputies say that the suspect, Jacob Osteen Cash of Spartanburg, was charged with three counts of Felony Larceny and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Felony Larceny.
Property Crimes Detectives say that they have been investigating the theft of twenty-foot trailers in the Arden area since last month. After publicizing images of the suspect and their vehicle, Detectives say they received a tip that led to the investigation of Cash.
According to deputies, the Buncombe County Sheriff's office worked with multiple law enforcement agencies across North and South Carolina including, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus Police Department, Major Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department, and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
Cash is currently being held in the Cleveland County Detention Facility for separate charges, according to deputies.
