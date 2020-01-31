ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say a man is behind bars for trafficking 54.5 grams of meth this week.
ACSO says 47-year-old Robert Lee Snipes of Anderson was stopped by a deputy on Hwy. 187 on January 29. He already had an active arrest warrant, but while taking him into custody ACSO found the meth in his car.
He was then booked into the Anderson County Detention Center and charged with the following:
- Trafficking meth, 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams, 1st offense
- Two counts of probation violation
- Possession of drugs, 1st offense
- Unlawful possession of machine gun, sawed off shotgun, or rifle
He remains behind bars on surety bonds totaling $81,000.
