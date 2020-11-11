Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office are investigating after receiving a report about shots being fired near the Days Inn in Seneca.
According to the sheriff's office, the call for service came in around 9:25 a.m. Deputies say the caller reported a male firing shots at them.
Initially, the sheriff's office says no injuries were reported, but a short time later an individual arrived at Oconee Memorial Hospital with injuries related to the incident. We're told those injuries are not life threatening.
Investigators with the Crime Scene unit were called to the Days Inn to investigate.
Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, OCSO announced the arrest of 49-year-old Walter Lee Goodine Jr. in connection to the incident. He's been charged with one count each of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and 1st degree assault & battery.
According to deputies, the victim gave a description of Goodine Jr., who was found in a parking lot below the hotel. He is accused of stealing money and drugs while armed with a pistol. Warrants state he shot the victim in the right hand while committing the crime.
As of writing, Goodine Jr. is behind bars at the Oconee County Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing. He was booked around 3 p.m.
