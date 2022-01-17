GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person hurt on Jan. 17.
Deputies said they responded to East Parker Road at around 8:51 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot at least one time. He was transported to the hospital for further treatment. However, deputies believe his injuries are non-life-threatening.
The next day, deputies arrested Cavagio Dashone Gilliam, 31, for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
We're told Gilliam is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
