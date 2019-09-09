Newberry, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday night, the Newberry County Sheriff's Office advised residents in the Golf View Road area to stay indoors.
According to a post on their Facebook page, deputies say around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday night they received a call for shots fired inside a residence just outside the city of Newberry.
Deputies said when they arrived on scene, they were told the shots were fired as part of a domestic dispute and that the suspect was still inside the home with his wife.
The sheriff's office said when the first two deputies arrived on scene, the suspect, Dean Ryan Daugherty, 46, pointed a firearm at the deputies before retreating into the home. Throughout the standoff deputies said Daugherty would appear at windows and doors showing he had a weapon in his hands.
Around 9 p.m., deputies say the SLED entry team entered the home and removed the suspect's wife, who had locked herself in a bedroom out of fear for her safety.
Around 10:30 p.m. the SLED entry team entered the home a second time and took Daugherty into custody.
During the incident, residents in the area were asked to remain inside their homes and all others were asked to avoid the area.
Daugherty was taken to the Newberry County Detention Center.
Deputies say he will be charged with domestic violence high and aggravated nature, kidnapping, 2 counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, discharging a weapon under the influence of alcohol, and possession of weapon during a violent crime.
More news: Deputies find missing 51-year-old Greenville County man suffering from dementia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.