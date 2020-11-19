GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said they have arrested 31 year-old Sergio Donte Latimer in connection with a string of recent crimes, including three armed robberies.
Deputies said the crime spree began on November 14 at around 2:30 p.m. when they said Latimer was accused of stealing a relative’s 2016 Nissan Versa. Later that night, deputies said Latimer went to the QT at 7840 White Horse Road and shoplifted several cartons of cigarettes.
At around 3:45am, deputies said Latimer went to the 7-Eleven at 1703 Easley Bridge Road where he he reportedly shoplifted more cigarettes.
Next, deputies accuse Latimer of going to the M&M Food Mart, located at 784 Easley Bridge Road, and committing an armed robbery. Deputies said Latimer threatened to kill at least one person inside before leaving with cigarettes and money.
On Nov. 15 at around 5:15pm, deputies said Latimer went to the Family Dollar at 2424 Old buncombe road and attempted to make a purchase on a card, which declined. At that point, deputies said Latimer then implied he had a firearm and demanded cash from the register. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and forced the clerk to lie down on the ground.
Then, on Nov. 16 at 3:45 a.m. deputies said Latimer and two other unidentified suspects went to the QT at 4701 Augusta Road, where deputies said Latimer approached an employee behind the counter and held what was believed to be a gun to the employee's back and demanded cash. While that was happening, deputies said an unidentified female suspect stole beer and the third suspect remained in the getaway car.
Latimer was dropped off after that robbery before deputies said they stopped a car with the female suspect inside on Anderson Road.
"When deputies initiated contact with the driver, she refused to roll down the window or open the door and as the deputy attempted to break out the window she took off and ran over the deputy’s foot," Lt. Ryan Flood said in a news release.
Flood said deputies are working to identify and arrest that woman.
Flood said Latimer was arrested at his home on Rosalee Drive on these charges:
• Breach of Trust w/fraudulent intent
• 3 counts of Armed Robbery
• 2 counts of Shoplifting
• Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime
• Criminal Conspiracy
MORE NEWS - Coroner releases name of man found dead after fire at Union Co. mobile home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.