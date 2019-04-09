GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said their Community Action Team (CAT) Officers helped assist with a large drug arrest Monday afternoon.
According to Cherokee County Sheriff Mueller, a Gaffney Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on West Rutledge Avenue Monday around 1:30 p.m.
The officer approached the vehicle and asked the driver to produce his license. He was identified as Paris Jontel Funderburk.
The officer said that while they were speaking with Mr. Funderburk, they smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the car and asked him to step out of the vehicle.
At that point, the officer said Funderburk drove away from the scene to Oliver Court Apartments a few blocks away. He jumped from the car and led the officer on a brief foot pursuit. He was arrested and taken into custody once located.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Narcotics CAT was called to assist, and they found the following items in Funderburk's possession:
- Ecstasy Pill (5 total)
- Marijuana (3 lbs)
- Marijuana THC Vape Cartridges (26 total)
- Digital Scales (1 set)
- $2,935 in cash (Proceeds from illegal narcotic sales)
As a result of the contraband seized, CAT officers arrested Funderburk on the following charges:
- Possession of controlled substance Ecstasy pills first offense
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana second offense
The Gaffney Police Department charged him with one count breaking arrest.
"Drug dealers and users should beware of Cherokee County Narcotics CAT Officers will continue its aggressive efforts to rid this poison from our streets and neighborhoods," Sheriff Mueller said.
CAT Officers have made several arrests involving Marijuana THC Vape Cartridges in the last few weeks. They would like to warn parents that teens are obtaining the illegal cartridges and disguising them as legal vaping cartridges.
