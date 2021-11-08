OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Seneca man was arrested on grand larceny and carjacking warrants Sunday night, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
Evan Michael Hood, 41, was arrested on charges that stemmed from an incident back in November of 2020, according to the Office.
Hood was involved in an incident on Knollwood Drive near Mountain View Drive in which he stole a 1996 Honda Accord from someone at gunpoint, according to arrest warrants.
Hood is also accused of taking things inside the car, including two cell phones. The vehicle was later found Dec. 9 of last year.
Hood was found on Edna Drive and arrested around 12:23 a.m. Monday morning. Hood was then booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.
Hood was also served with six arrest warrants form the Seneca Police Department as well as a general session bench warrant and a warrant from the Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.
Hood is still at the detention center on a combined $55,000 surety bond on the Sheriff’s Office warrants and a combined $2,274 personal recognizance bond on the sic charges from the Seneca Police Department.
