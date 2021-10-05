OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Westminster man has been arrested on multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
Devon James Turner, 30, is also charged with one count each of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, resisting arrest and malicious injury to property, according to deputies.
The Office said deputies with the Civil Unit were sent to a home on Sigmon Drive Monday morning to serve an eviction notice. While using the warrant, Turner went back into the home and barricaded himself inside of a bathroom.
Additional deputies and officers from the Westminster Police Department aided in helping to get in contact with Turner and begin negotiations. During this time, law enforcement officers told nearby residents of the situation and resources from SWAT were requested.
Turner also shot a gun from the bathroom, which caused damager to the ceiling and roof.
Turner soon surrendered and was arrested. Using another search warrant, law enforcement found a trafficking weight of methamphetamine inside the home and a .40-caliber handgun was locked inside the bathroom.
Turner also had an outstanding warrant on an unrelated charge of receiving stolen goods. According to the arrest warrant, Turner had a 28-foot enclosed trailer, a Henry J chassis and a 1932 Ford Deuce Coupe, which were found on Longcreek Highway and W. Bennett Road near Westminster.
Turner is still waiting a bond hearing at the Oconee County Detention Center.
