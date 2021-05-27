BUNCOMBE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a suspect accused of multiple multiple gun and drug charges on Thursday.
Deputies say the suspect, 47-year-old Brian Philip Carico, is charged with the following.
- Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Felony Possession of Schedule II Narcotics
- Felony Possession of Schedule III Narcotics
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule III Narcotics
- Maintaining a Dwelling for the Purpose of Selling Narcotics
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Carico has a $50,000 bond according to deputies.
Deputies say that BCAT agents with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office worked with NC DPS Probation and Parole Officers to make this arrest.
“This arrest was possible due to the partnerships between the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies. Thank you to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety for their assistance today. These collaborations increase our ability to seize dangerous drugs and guns that are illegally possessed and get them out of our community,” says Captain John Ledford of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office."
