BUNCOMBE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on statutory sex offenses.
According to the sheriff's office, Trent Brandon Holbert has been charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of statutory sex offenses, with a child 15 or younger by 6 years or older.
Deputies say he is being held on a $300,000 bond at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.
Deputies go on to say on May 18 detectives with the Special Victims Unit of the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a residence on Tucker Road in Black Mountain.
During the execution of the search warrant, Holbert was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, says deputies. They also say electronic devices were seized from Holbert as part of the search of the residence.
Deputies ask if anyone suspects or have knowledge of a sexual crime against a child or anyone in their community, please contact the sheriff's office at 828-250-6670.
MORE NEWS: Department of Corrections: Executions halted for SC death row inmates
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.