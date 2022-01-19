OCONEE COUNTY, SC(FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies arrested a man with three trailer theft charges, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old James Joseph Haight was charged with two counts of grand larceny and one count of petit larceny.
He also had an arrest warrant on a petit larceny charge from the Westminster Police Department.
According to the Sheriff's Office, arrest warrants show Haight stole a 5' x 9' utility trailer from an address on Clearmont Road near Westminster sometime in early December 2021. He also stole a Top Hat Dump trailer from an address on Hefner Road and S. Highway 11 near Walhalla, says deputies.
They say he was also charged with stealing a homemade utility trailer and three appliances from an address on Crossroads Drive in Seneca on or about Dec. 27 of last year.
Deputies believe he may be involved in some additional trailer thefts inside Oconee County.
Deputies say Haight was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 2:38 on Tuesday. They say he is on a combined $17,000 surety bond on the Sheriff's Office charges and a $1,087.50 personal recognizance bond on the Westminster Police Department charge.
If anyone has had a utility trailer theft or may have purchased one from Haight contact the Sheriff's Office at 864-638-4111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.