WALHALLA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man on a charge trafficking in methamphetamines on Wednesday.
According to the sheriff's office, an arrest warrant states that 32-year-old Mitchell Montrell Weston distributed 100 and 200 grams of methamphetamine last summer in Oconee County. Deputies say the controlled buy was made by a confidential informant working at the direction of the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
Weston was booked in the Detention Center by a deputy from the Warrants Division around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday said deputies.
Deputies also said he was released the next day after posting the $75,000 bond.
