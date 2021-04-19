WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee Sheriff's Office says arrested a man over the weekend on charges related to a home invasion and burglary.
Deputies say the suspect, Matthew Alan Desbiens from Seneca, SC, was charged with Degree Burglary, Grand Larceny, Safecracking and Malicious Injury to Personal Property.
According to deputies, they responded to a residence near Westminster late Friday night in reference to a burglary. The victim told deputies that someone entered their home and stole items including jewelry, a safe, cash, a firearm, ammunition and other items. The total value of the items stolen is estimated to be more than $10,000.
An investigator says they went to Laing Court near Seneca based on information provided to deputies. The investigator found evidence related to the investigation there, and found Desbiens nearby.
Deputies say that Desbiens was arrested and remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention center on a combined $152,125.00 surety bond.
