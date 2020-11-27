REDS HILL, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office say they are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in a home invasion in Reds Hill on Saturday.
Deputies say that the victims are reporting two men that kicked in their door and assaulted a 54-year-old man and stole money.
The victim was taken to the hospital and the suspects were caught on camera leaving the property, but are still being sought by deputies.
Anyone with information is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at (828)-652-2237 or CrimeStoppers at 65-CRIME.
