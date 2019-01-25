UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Union County deputies said a man was charged after reportedly breaking down a door and punching another man after a card game.
Deputies were called to a home on Oakland Road Thursday evening and met with a woman who told them the vandalism and violence happened after William Williford IV accused another man of cheating while they were at a table playing cards.
Williford reportedly left the house and then returned to find the door locked, so the victims said he busted in and then punched the other man in the face before leaving again and then driving away.
Deputies said they arrived to find the damaged door and frame and saw visible injury to the male victim’s head.
Williford was charged with assault and battery third degree and malicious injury to personal property.
