UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Union County deputies said a man was arrested after a clerk at a gas station reported that he pointed a gun on her and told her she was going to die.
According to a Union County Sheriff’s Office incident report, it happened on Nov. 7 at the Li’l Cricket on Janie Glymph Goree Blvd.
The victim told deputies Desmond Kelly had been in the store earlier in the night to buy beer. During that sale, the victim told deputies Kelly “was trying to talk to her but she wouldn’t entertain him,” according to the incident report.
The victim said Kelly returned later and rushed her behind the counter. He reportedly pulled a gun, pointed it at her, and told her she was going to die tonight, the incident report states.
Deputies said the store surveillance system recorded the incident.
According to a booking sheet, Desmond Kelly, 24, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with assault and battery first degree.
According to the booking sheet, Kelly uses the alias “Pork Chop.”
