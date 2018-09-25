MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies said they are searching for a man accused of chaining a woman to a bed for days to keep her from testifying against him in court.
Spencer O’Connor Elliott, 48, of Marion, is wanted for first-degree kidnapping, intimidating a state’s witness and assault on a female.
Deputies said Elliott and the victim were scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 19 in reference to a domestic violence case.
Deputies said the woman had been chained up at Spencer’s house for days but escaped on Saturday.
Elliot was on the run as of Tuesday. Deputies said he is 5’7” tall, 217 pounds, with long brown hair, blue eyes, and tattoos on both arms.
Anyone with information on Elliot’s whereabouts is asked to call Capt. Shanon Smith at 828-652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 828-65-CRIME (652-7463).
