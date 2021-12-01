OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Walhalla man has been charged after he assaulted a woman, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
James Tab Cogdill, 39, is charged with first-degree domestic violence and kidnapping, according to the Office.
The Office said deputies were sent to a business on Pickens Highway Wednesday morning because of a dispute between a man and woman.
Deputies began talking to the man, later identified as Cogdill, and found the woman locked in the bathroom of the business.
Cogdill was put on trespass notice and told to leave the business. The woman came out of the bathroom and an investigation began into the incident.
Deputies learned that the woman was assaulted at Cogdill’s home and that he wouldn’t let her leave and took her phone.
The woman said as she took Cogdill to get some breakfast Wednesday morning and he began to yell at her. That’s when the woman pulled into the parking lot, got out of the car, hid in the bathroom and called deputies with her cell phone that Cogdill had thrown at her.
Cogdill is now at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $25,000 surety bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.