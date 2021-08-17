GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A man has been charged after four people were injured during an assault Tuesday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Lt. Ryan Flood said Osaze Jonta Cooks, 35, got into an altercation after a dispute over service of a car at Simun's Tire Shop and began attacking employees. Cooks was charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime Wednesday
Deputies said they were sent to the shop around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. The 911 call said that the people were stabbed, but deputies could not confirm that information. When deputies arrived on scene, they found four people suffering from injuries.
All four were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to deputies.
