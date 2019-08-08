Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a box that was detonated by the bomb squad outside a school off Wilmont Street did not contain explosives and a man has been charged in the case.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call around 6:40 a.m. Thursday about a suspicious package at Homeland Park Elementary School.
Deputies say the call came in from one of the members of the janitorial staff. According to the sheriff's office, a custodian found a small package with wires hanging out of it behind the cafeteria.
Anderson County School District 5 said that only a few, if any, teachers and no students are at the school at this time. According to the district, the only workers that should be present are janitorial and maintenance staff.
Around 9:55 a.m. Assistant Superintendent Kyle Newton told us that the bomb squad detonated the package with a water charge, which to his understanding at this time, turned out not to be a bomb.
Newton says that the school, like all schools in the district, has a lot of cameras on the campus and that it did capture someone on the school's property.
That surveillance video is being turned over to deputies.
Deputies completed a final sweep of the school and have given the all clear to re-enter the building later in the morning.
The sheriff's office later confirmed there were no explosives in the box and it was determined to be a lockbox that contained digital devices.
Deputies said Amos Pearson brought the locking box onto school property and was using the school's power to charge the devices inside.
Pearson was arrested and charged with theft of power.
