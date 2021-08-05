SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man who broke into a home and assaulted another man with a knife, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
Chris Clint Smith, 37, is charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Office.
The incident happened at a home at 220 Calina Heights Road.
Smith is accused of breaking into the home with a pocket knife and cut the man along his jaw line just above the neck, according to arrest warrants.
The man then used a sword to defend himself from Smith.
Smith then fled the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.