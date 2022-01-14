HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – A Hendersonville man has been arrested on child exploitation charges, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Nathan Scott Hall, 59, is charged with 29 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Office.
The charges come after a court issued a search warrant at Hall’s home, where investigators found several electronic devices with the material.
Hall is now at the Henderson County Detention Center on a $232,000 bond.
