ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man was arrested after drugs and a gun were found in a stolen truck he was driving, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Ethan Cantoni is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, receiving stolen goods and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Office.
Cantoni was arrested after he was pulled over in the stolen truck on Harbin Drive and Whitehall Road.
Cantoni had around 22 grams of methamphetamine and the gun.
