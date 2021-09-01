LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – One man was arrested after drugs and a gun were found, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.
Ravious Antwan Mims is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine (second offense), possession with intent to distribute MDMA or Ecstasy (second offense), possession of marijuana (second or subsequent offense) and possession with intent to distribute heroin/Fentanyl, according to the Office.
Deputies found numerous torn portions of plastic bags associated with selling illegal substances, marijuana, a gun and ammunition, Ecstasy, crack cocaine, tablets containing heroin/Fentanyl and more than $40,000 in cash were found with Mims at 1696 Bypass 127.
