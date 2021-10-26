OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A family dispute led to a man being shot and killed early Tuesday morning, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened at a home on Singing Pines Road around 1:11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Office.
Deputies were told a shooting happened there and they arrived, they found the man lying in the yard.
Wayne Austin Raffaldt, 26, of Seneca, was arrested at the home on a temporary custody order, according to deputies. Raffaldt and another family member had driven to the home and confronted the victim before Raffaldt shot and killed the victim, according to investigators.
Deputies will ask for arrest warrants for Raffaldt later Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies are continuing to investigate, along with the Oconee County Coroner’s Office.
We’ll bring you more details as they develop.
