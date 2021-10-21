ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies have charged a man after a fatal shooting late last week, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Savayea Antwan Glenn, 30, is now charged with murder, according to the Office.
Glenn is accused of fatally shooting Shyquan Kendrell Kinard, 24, Sunday, Sept. 19 in a parking lot near the Old School Lounge on West market Street.
Kinard suffered a fatal gunshot wound and died in the parking lot.
Glenn was already at the Anderson County Detention Center on a charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature when he was charged with murder, according to deputies.
His bond was denied and he’s still in the jail.
