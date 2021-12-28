RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – One man has been charged after partial human remains and personal items were found in Rutherford County, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.
Matthew Thomas Cooley, 34, is charged with murder, according to the Office. He’s also charged with failure to notify law enforcement officers and dismembering or destroying human remains.
Cooley is accused of killing Jason Dean Vandyke, 44, according to the Office.
The remains of Tracy McKinney, 42, were also found but Cooley isn’t accused of killing McKinney as of right now.
The remains were found Monday afternoon on Morning Star Lake Road.
An autopsy is schedule for Thursday.
