OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Hartwell, GA. Man was arrested on a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
Timothy Edwin Carnes, 49, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the Office.
The arrest comes after a deputy was told of a person with a weapon in the parking lot of a business on Highlands Highway near Mountain Rest June 19, 2021.
After an investigation, he also got information that Carnes reportedly had touched a teenager inappropriately at the Low Water Bridge Campsite.
The deputy talked with a family member of the victim who had pointed the gun in the parking lot at Carnes. Carnes also declined to press charges against the family member.
The investigation continued into the allegations against Carnes, and it was later determined that Carnes inappropriately touched the teenager at the campsite in June of this year. Carnes was soon after arrested.
Carnes is still at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $50,000 surety bond. He’ll also have to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of the bond if he’s released.
