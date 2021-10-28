OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – An investigation into stolen property led to a Westminster man being arrested, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
Bradley Scott Cantrell, 39, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and heroin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a stolen vehicle and receiving stolen goods, according to the Office.
Investigators say they went to a home on Cobb Trail Road because they had information that Cantrell was at the home with stolen goods. Cantrell also had an outstanding Magistrates bench warrant.
Investigators went to the home and found Cantrell and another woman and when Cantrell was told about the warrant, he ran from investigators.
After initially resisting arrest, Cantrell was arrested and the woman was let go by investigators.
Investigators then found a trafficking weight of meth and heroin, along with a quantity of a controlled substance and a 1999 Harley Davidson Heritage Softail motorcycle, which was reported stolen on July 24, 2020.
Investigators also found a stolen Ruger 5.56 rifle with a scope and since drug trafficking is a violent crime under South Carolina law, Cantrell was also charged with the possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime charge.
Cantrell is still at the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $269,410 surety bond.
