HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – A man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed a person, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Glenn Trumann, 44, of Zirconia is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to the Office.
The charges come after the Henderson County E-911 center got a call from someone who said had been stabbed at a home on Mountain Page Road in the Saluda community.
While officers were going to the home, they soon found and arrested Trumann, who was walking in the area.
The person stabbed was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to the Office.
Trumann is now at the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $40,000 secured bond.
